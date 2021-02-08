Green Cement Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 – Anhui Conch Cement Company, CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V., China National Building Material, China Resources Cement Holdings, HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The Green Cement Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global Green Cement Market was valued at US$ 15,552.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42,731.2 Mn by 2025.

Green cement is one type of cementitious product which is a key replacement of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC). This is due to the capabilities of the material which surpasses the abilities of Ordinary Portland Cement by optimizing and incorporating various by products and recycled materials from thermal power plants, blast furnaces, steel plants, and construction and demolition waste among others. Increasing environmental concerns and rising prices of fossil fuels across geographies have led the concrete mixers or builders to shift from the traditional concrete concept to the robust green cement concept, thereby, bolstering the green cement market. In the present market, several leading cement manufacturers are venturing into the green cement manufacturing, which is increasing the proliferation of green cement market.

The global green cement market is a highly fragmented and evolving market worldwide. Leading players in the global green cement market capture merely >35% of the market, whereas the rest of the market is occupied by regional players including tier-2 and tier-3 companies in respective regions. The green cement market operates in a highly competitive marketplace. As leading companies in the green cement market continue to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new products and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global industrial companies in the world.

The rising penetration of green cement market in the developing economies of Middle East and Africa, and Asia coupled with the rapidly developing commercial, residential and industrial infrastructures in these regions are proving to be the major drivers for the growth in the adoption of green cement market in the present scenario and the trend is expected to boost the market to propel in the coming years. Additionally, with an objective to reuse and complete utilization of the fly ash and slag, various governments and private organizations are undertaking initiatives to set up cement factories near respective plants. These initiatives help the country and the government to increase industries as well as utilize the residuals of thermal power plants and steel plants, thereby, propelling the fly ash cement segment and slag cement segment in the industrial sector.

The global green cement market is segmented on basis of types, and end users. The slag segment is the most prominent green cement across geographies, pertaining to the increased strength, workability enhancement, permeability reduction, improved performance, and increased durability among others. These advantages of the segment are the major drivers for the segment to exhibit a prime growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 – 2025. Geographically, the market for green cement is largely dominated by Asia Pacific region, owing to the huge availability of raw materials required for preparing green cement.

Another factor boosting the market for green cement in the region is the rise in population in Asia Pacific countries, which demands more residential areas. However, the market for green cement is foreseen to be tending towards the European market during the forecast period, due to various government initiatives and an increase in manufacturing facilities.

