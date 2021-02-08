Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Cardinal Health, Publ and Johnson & Johnson

The Insight Partners has published a new research report on Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market sizes, upcoming industry trends and growth opportunity through 2019-2027. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers. The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Healthcare adhesive tapes are a type of pressure sensitive adhesive tape that is used in medicine and first aid kits to adhere to a bandage or other dressing on a wound. These tapes are specifically designed to hold firmly on the skin or dressing material that can be even peeled off easily after the healing. These adhesive tapes have end number of applications in surgeries, wound dressings, Ostomy seals, hygiene and others. Advances in healthcare adhesive tapes offer bacteria protection and are water resistant while they also allow air and moisture passage freely. The market for healthcare adhesive tapes has been increasing due to its rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of type, backing materials, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented acrylic, silicone, rubber, and others. On the basis of backing material, the market is segmented as paper, fabric, plastic, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as surgery, wound dressing, splints, secure lv lines, Ostomy seals, hygiene, bandages, transdermal patches and blister protection, diagnostic, monitoring & medical devices, an optical care, and others.

The global study on Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. 3M

2. Avery Dennison Corporation

3. Cardinal Health, Inc.

4. Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

5. Johnson & Johnson

6. Nichiban Co., Ltd.

7. Nitto Denko Corporation

8. Paul Hartmann AG

9. Scapa Group PLC

10. Smith & Nephew PLC

