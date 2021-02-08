Industrial Smart Camera Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- IDS, Jai, Sony, Toshiba Teli, Teledyne, Baumer and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Industrial Smart Camera Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Industrial Smart Camera market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Industrial Smart Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Smart Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Smart Camera in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Smart Camera manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IDS

Jai

Sony

Toshiba Teli

Teledyne (e2v)

Baumer

HIK vision

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Daheng Image

FLIR Systems Inc

National Instruments

Allied Vision/TKH Group

Cognex

The Imaging Source

Basler

Microscan Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Area Scan Camera

Line Scan Camera

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Security and Surveillance

Medical and Life Sciences

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Other



