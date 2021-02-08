Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is Growing in Upcoming Years 2019-2025 with Industry Players Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health

“Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, virus, and other organism species. Infectious disease diagnostics are the procedures utilized by hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others to detect or identify the foreign antigen/organism by using various diagnostic tools. This helps to identify the type of pathogen that has entered the patient’s body as well as the degree of extent to which the infection is spread in the body. The diagnostic procedure may be carried out with the help of conventional diagnostic tests or point-of-care testing tools.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and ACON Laboratories, Inc. among others.

North America holds a dominant position in the global infectious disease diagnostics market. This is primarily attributed to the advancements in the diagnostic tools and technologies, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected to witness significant traction over the forecast period owing to the development of novel diagnostic products at affordable costs. The emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to be the primary consumers of the diagnostic tests owing to lack of awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene in these countries leading to incidence of infectious diseases.

The growth of global infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to be driven by various factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious and vector-borne diseases, and advances in molecular and immunodiagnostics is expected to propel the growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. However, absence of compiled regulatory guidelines and lack of centralized laboratory facilities in developing and under-developed laboratories are expected to hinder the market growth at certain extent. On the other hand, the immunodiagnostic kits and home-based point-of-care diagnostic tools for detection of various diseases is expected to be one of the most prevalent trend in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, disease indication, technology, test location, end user. On the basis of product, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents & kits and instruments. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into HIV, hepatitis, healthcare associated infections (HIAs), human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis, influenza, and others. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next generation sequencing (NGS), and others. On the basis of test location, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented in to laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. Similarly, on the basis of end user, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented in to hospitals, pathology/diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, home care settings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Infectious Disease Diagnosticss market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Infectious Disease Diagnosticss market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

