Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends (Mindtree, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Savvis, Google, VMware, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace) to 2025

A segment of cloud computing, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), offers array of physical computing resources, that include network connections, servers, bandwidth and load balancers, which are provided virtually by the cloud service providers (CSPs). IaaS vendors offer computers, physical or virtual machines and other resources. IaaS refers to online services utilized by enterprises such as physical computing resources, data-partitioning, location, security, backup and scaling. Growing demand for recovery in disaster situation and rising demand for hybrid cloud solutions as a service across the globe is the noticeable factor boosting the adoption of IaaS globally. However, higher data security, and privacy issues are anticipated to hinder the global IaaS market. Industries and companies are increasingly adopting IaaS system solutions owing to the rising volume of financial and business data information and other critical data in various verticals. The need for decreasing the operational cost and IT administration, in order to emphasize further on their core business operations, is the primary factor driving the global IaaS market, especially within small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

The global IaaS market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. In addition, the global IaaS market is segmented based on service into compute as a service (CaaS), storage as a service (STaaS), application hosting as a service, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), desktop as a service (DaaS), and data center as a service (DCaaS). The global IaaS market is further segmented by end-user verticals, namely: large enterprises, small & medium enterprises/businesses, public sector, BFSI, and others (which include hospitality, retail, etc.).

Key players profiled in the report include Mindtree Pvt. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Savvis, Google Inc., VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Computer Sciences Corp, and Profitbricks Inc

IaaS provides a competitive cloud computing platform to the enterprises by enabling shared pool of storage and computing applications for end-users on on-demand basis. Moreover, the technological developments have led to growing mobility, bring your own device (BYOD), and similar digitalization trends in several fields. Flexibility, ease in deployment, and scalability of services with economic benefits are the factors boosting the global IaaS market.

In addition, increasing penetration of hybrid cloud is further expected to drive the global IaaS market, owing to the introduction of a number of businesses that require solutions which are more economic, ensure flexibility, protect data from disaster and suit the need for their IT requirements based on cloud. Thus, the IT & telecom end-user vertical is anticipated to show healthy growth in the global IaaS market.

Managed hosting, DRaaS, and STaaS solutions offer enterprises with economical computing and storage capabilities. IaaS market in North America is expected to continue steady growth during the forecast period owing to early acceptance and adoption of IaaS cloud based technology in small and medium businesses (SMBs). The growth in Europe market can largely be attributed to the demand from developed IT market, where enterprises are investing heavily on services and software. In Middle East and Africa (MEA), the market is expected to grow owing to the demand to strengthen the information and communications technology (ICT) capabilities from industry sectors such as construction, oil & gas, healthcare, telecommunications, and public institutions. Furthermore, in the South America (SAM) region, the increasing usage of online applications, social websites, and smart phones along with the growing private sector demand are seen as driving factors for the growth of IaaS market.

