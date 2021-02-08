Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers Market 2019-2025 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Microsoft and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers Market
Infrastructure as a service, or IaaS, is a cloud computing model that provides users with hosted computing infrastructure. In 2018, the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers market size was some million US$ and it is expected to reach some million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of some% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba Cloud
Amazon Web Services
DigitalOcean
Microsoft
IBM
Hostwinds
Oracle
Netrepid
Google
Rackspace
SUSE
Linode
Green Cloud Technologies
CloudSigma
RapidScale
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
