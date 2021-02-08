Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers Market 2019-2025 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Microsoft and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Infrastructure as a service, or IaaS, is a cloud computing model that provides users with hosted computing infrastructure. In 2018, the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers market size was some million US$ and it is expected to reach some million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of some% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

DigitalOcean

Microsoft

IBM

Hostwinds

Oracle

Netrepid

Google

Rackspace

SUSE

Linode

Green Cloud Technologies

CloudSigma

RapidScale

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Enterprise

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



