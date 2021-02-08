IoT Node and Gateway Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027: Advantech, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding, and Intel, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductor

The IoT Node and Gateway Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The emergence of IPv6 has resulted in a huge number of devices to be connected on the internet resulting in proliferation of data over the network. For enabling efficient and real-time communications to empower the industries with the potentials of IoT as well as realize smart buildings, and smart city concepts, the data generated needs to be transported efficiently over the network. Nodes and gateways together enable efficient data transport over the network and also result in enhanced security for data transport. The intelligent gateway or the IoT gateway also preprocesses the data at the edge before it is forwarded further thus minimizing data volumes for transfer.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003105/

The “Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Node and Gateway market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IoT Node and Gateway market with detailed market segmentation by hardware, application, and geography. The global IoT Node and Gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players

1. Advantech Co. Ltd.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microchip Technology, Inc.

7. NXP Semiconductor N.V.

8. ST Microelectronics N.V.

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Growing penetration of connected devices coupled with exponential adoptions of IoT-enabled devices is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market. Concerns around the security of the data over the network hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT Node and Gateway market based on the hardware and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT Node and Gateway market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The IoT Node and Gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Buy this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003105/

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IoT Node and Gateway market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global IoT Node and Gateway Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IoT Node and Gateway Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals