IoT Node and Gateway Market Strategy Analysis 2027 – Players Advantech, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding, Intel, Microchip Technology and NXP Semiconductor N.V

Worldwide IoT Node and Gateway Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Node and Gateway Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT Node and Gateway Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global IoT Node and Gateway Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the IoT Node and Gateway players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The emergence of IPv6 has resulted in a huge number of devices to be connected on the internet resulting in proliferation of data over the network. For enabling efficient and real-time communications to empower the industries with the potentials of IoT as well as realize smart buildings, and smart city concepts, the data generated needs to be transported efficiently over the network.

Nodes and gateways together enable efficient data transport over the network and also result in enhanced security for data transport. The intelligent gateway or the IoT gateway also preprocesses the data at the edge before it is forwarded further thus minimizing data volumes for transfer.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Advantech Co. Ltd.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microchip Technology, Inc.

7. NXP Semiconductor N.V.

8. ST Microelectronics N.V.

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Growing penetration of connected devices coupled with exponential adoptions of IoT-enabled devices is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market. Concerns around the security of the data over the network hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

IoT Node and Gateway Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The IoT Node and Gateway Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

