IoT Professional Service Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Accenture (Ireland), AT&T (US), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (US)

IoT professional service helps in refining the business processes of organization and are used for making different strategies, developing use cases, assessing technologies, planning road map, and framing IoT architecture. The provider of IoT professional service market ensures implementation and development of the appropriate IoT professional service market application and architecture in the organization. They guide companies to create new infrastructure to enhance their old system. The provider of internet of things IoT professional service market also helps non-IT companies with less expertise and knowledge to understand IoT professional service market technology.

The upsurge demand for IoT professional service market for reducing operational expenditure and capital expenditure drives the growth of IoT professional service market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture (Ireland), AT&T (US), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (US), Happiest Minds (India), Infosys Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), Genpact (US), Vodafone (UK), LUXOFT (Switzerland), Atos SE (France), Prodapt Solutions PVT. LTD. (US)

This study considers the IoT Professional Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Consulting

Infrastructure

Support & Maintenance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Intelligent Manufacturing

Intelligent Transportation And Logistics

Intelligent Medical

Smart Retail

Intelligent Energy

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Professional Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IoT Professional Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Professional Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Professional Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Professional Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global IoT Professional Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IoT Professional Service by Players

4 IoT Professional Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IoT Professional Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Accenture (Ireland)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IoT Professional Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Accenture (Ireland) IoT Professional Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Accenture (Ireland) News

11.2 AT&T (US)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IoT Professional Service Product Offered

11.2.3 AT&T (US) IoT Professional Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AT&T (US) News

11.3 NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IoT Professional Service Product Offered

11.3.3 NTT DATA Corporation (Japan) IoT Professional Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 NTT DATA Corporation (Japan) News

11.4 IBM Corporation (US)

