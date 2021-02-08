Iraq Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry 2019-2023 Specification, Growth Drivers, Market Analysis and Industry Key Players – Aqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC), Newroz Telecom, Asiacell, Zain Iraq, Korek Telecom

WiseGuyReports.com “Iraq – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

In 2019 Iraq is generally considered to be showing signs of tentative civil stability and efforts to rebuild and restore Iraq are largely underway and it is hoped that regional tensions will not undermine this progress. From a telecoms industry perspective, these signs of stability allow for the mobile and fixed sectors to again rebuild and restore services. If the situation can be maintained, then the largely populated Iraqi market offers substantial opportunities for future telecoms growth.

There are three major operators in the mobile sector, including Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek Telecom, which is currently experiencing an ownership dispute. These operators can potentially take advantage of developments relating to mobile infrastructure, with signs the operators are preparing their mobile networks for 4G and even 5G technologies.

In recent years, the operators have been focusing on restoration work with their focus directed towards fixing and replacing networks which had been damaged or destroyed by civil war. These restoration efforts have partly led to a growth in mobile data usage and rising mobile data revenue. Fixed broadband networks are in deployment and repair work is underway to fixed damaged fibre-optic cables.

This BuddeComm report provides key telecoms industry information and statistics for Iraq. It provides information on existing telecoms infrastructure, the regulatory environment, fixed and mobile subscriber statistics and information on the major operators.

Iraq offer potential for telecoms infrastructure development with many under-served areas requiring better coverage and/or reconstruction.

The most popular mobile plans are pre-paid.

Operators have faced serious security concerns for both personnel, equipment and infrastructure due to the civil unrest.

Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC), Newroz Telecom, Asiacell, Zain Iraq, Korek Telecom, Regional Telecom, Communication and Media Commission (CMC), ScopeSky Communications.

