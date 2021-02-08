Key Insights of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2022

Automotive electronic control unit is a type of embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles. AECU obtains input from various sensors mounted on vehicle components. By using this data, it controls fuel injection-related functions such as spark timing; vehicle stability; climate control; and active safety systems such as antilock braking, parking sensors, and others. A technologically advanced vehicle consists of around 40 to 100 inbuilt ECUs, which function on 8-bit, 16-bit or 32-bit microprocessor, depending upon the requirement. The AECU market possesses high growth potential, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use ECUs as standard equipment in vehicles.

The growth of the AECU market is driven by increase in demand for automobiles owing to rise in amount of disposable income in developing countries. In addition, stringent government regulations related to passenger safety and ongoing research to manufacture low-cost ECUs boost the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for active safety features such as driver assistance systems in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the AECU market during the forecast period. However, increased complexity of automotive ECU owing to high functionality requirements and connectivity management between various ECUs mounted in vehicle are expected to hamper the growth of this market. Growth in demand for electric as well as hybrid vehicles for emission control is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market. Furthermore, increase in awareness toward green technologies such as eco-driver assist systems (EDAS) is anticipated to boost the market growth.

By type, the market is segmented into transmission control system, engine management system, antilock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, and body controls system. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

Transmission Control System

Engine Management System

Antilock Braking System

Climate Control System

Power Steering System

Airbag Restraint System

Body Controls System

BY APPLICATION

Utility Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

