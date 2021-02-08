Luxury Yacht Market Analysis, Emerging Trends and Growth Analysis By Top Leading Players – Damen Shipyards Group, Azimut Benetti, Feadship, FERRETTI, Horizon Yacht, etc

Luxury Yacht market size was valued at $5,703.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,205.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025. Luxury yachts are large, luxurious, professionally crewed motors or sailing yachts with length varying from 75 feet and expanding to more than 250 feet. These are often available for chartered providing as well as private purposes to provide seamless luxury experience full of high standard and comfort.

Luxury Yacht Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Alexander Marine Co Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Feadship, FERRETTI S.P.A., Horizon Yacht USA, Princess Yachts International plc, Sanlorenzo Spa, Sunseeker International Limited, and Viking Yacht Company.

The key factors that drive the growth of the luxury yacht market include change in lifestyle of people fueled by growth in high net worth individuals, rise in inclination toward recreational and leisure activities, and surge in trend of yacht tourism.

Luxury Yacht Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Luxury Yacht in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Luxury Yacht Market Segment by Type: Sailing luxury Yacht, Motorized Luxury Yacht, and Others.

Luxury Yacht Market Segment by Size: 75-120 feet, 121-250 feet and Above 250 feet.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material: FRP/Composites, Metal/Alloys, and Others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global luxury yacht market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

