Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2025

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry was valued at USD 5.86 Billion in the year 2018. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% from 2019 to reach USD 7.73 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079114

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry is segmented as By Field Strength, Architecture, and Region. The Field Strength segment is divided into High-Field MRI Systems (1.5t to 3t), 5t MRI Systems, 3t MRI Systems, Low-To-Mid-Field MRI Systems (<1>).

The Architecture segment is divided as Closed MRI Systems, Standard Bore MRI, Wide-Bore MRI and Open MRI Systems in which the closed MRI system accounts for the largest Industry share due to the high field strength of these systems enabling higher image quality. Among all, it is expected that the closed MRI Systems will be growing at a moderate CAGR of XX % in the assessment period.

Major market players in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Industry are Hitachi, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Philips, Aspect Imaging, Bruker,

Aurora Imaging Technology, Esaote S.P.A , Fonar, nad Other 8 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry

Strength:

Increasing geriatric population

Detection of metastasis in cancer

Weakness:

Quite expensive and not affordable by all

Opportunities:

Technological advancements

Threats:

The high cost associated with R&D

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry Segmentation:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry Overview, By Field Strength

• High-Field MRI Systems (1.5t to 3t)

• 5t MRI Systems

• 3t MRI Systems

• Low-To-Mid-Field MRI Systems (<1>)

• Very-High-Field MRI Systems (4t and Above)

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079114

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry Overview, By Architecture

• Closed MRI Systems

• Standard Bore MRI

• Wide-Bore MRI

• Open MRI Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected]https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-systems-market/10079114

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Trending Report

Medical Aesthetic Device Market

Mass Spectrometry Market

Mammography Market

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

Liver Cancer Market

Lipid Regulators MarketLL