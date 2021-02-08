Mainframe Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027| BMC Software, CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Ell EMC, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard

The Mainframe Market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the Mainframe market.

Mainframe is used in large organizations for critical applications, which are related to the high volume of data processing. These systems are known for their large quantity of storage capacity and processing power, high level of faithfulness, and security. The increase in pressure on different businesses to manage higher volumes of data and variety of transactions due to an ongoing trend of digitization and mobility are the major factors driving the adoption of Mainframe.

Top Key Vendors: BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies (Broadcom), Compuware Corporation, Ell EMC (Dell Technologies), Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe), HCL Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm), Nec Corporation, Unisys

Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the mainframe market globally. Concerns around the compatibility with various enterprise applications are one of the major restraining factors in the mainframe market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals are transaction, ERP, consumer statics, and census industry are anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the main frame market.

The Mainframe market is segmented on the basis of business application, components, deployment, Organization. Based on business application, the market is segmented into customer service, field service and IT service. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into premises and cloud. On the basis of the organization, the market is segmented into census industry, consumer statics, ERP, and transaction processing.