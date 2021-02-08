Marine Propulsion Engine Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis Forecast Period 2019-2022 | Key Players are Caterpillar, Cummins, Rolls-Royce, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Hyundai Heavy Industries

Overview of Marine Propulsion Engine Market

The marine propulsion engine market was valued at $9 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $12 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report published by Publisher. Diesel propulsion system segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of 51% in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659872/sample

Marine propulsion engine creates thrust to move ship across the water by converting chemical energy to mechanical energy. Increase in production & sales of ships globally and rise in international seaborne trade drives the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for resources such as crude oil, coal, steel, and iron from developing countries is another driver for the growth of the market. However, stringent environmental rules & regulations and large capital investment required to set up new manufacturing facilities hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in usage of inland waterways and advancement in technology, such as new alternative fuel propulsion engine, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for new products and boost the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Prominent players profiled in the report include Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, W?rtsil?, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Scania, YANMAR CO., LTD., DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO., LTD., Nigata Power Systems Co., Ltd., Fairbanks Morse Engine, Masson-Marine, and General Electric Company.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Marine Propulsion Engine market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659872/discount

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY POWER SOURCE

Diesel

Gas Turbine

Natural Gas

Others (Steam Turbine, Renewable Energy, Hybrid, and Fuel Cell)

BY APPLICATION

Cargo or Container Ship

Tanker

Bulk Carrier

Offshore Vessel

Passenger Ship

Others (Tugs & Service Ships)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MARINE PROPULSION ENGINE MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MARINE PROPULSION ENGINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MARINE PROPULSION ENGINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Purchase a copy of this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659872/buy/4999

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876