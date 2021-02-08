Master Alloys Market & Industry: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Master Alloys Industry was valued at USD 316 Million in the year 2018. Global Master Alloys Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to reach USD 497 Million by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and North America considered as the second largest Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Alloys Type includes Nylon Vanadium Alloys, Aluminum Based Master Alloys, Chromium Alloys, Copper Based Master Alloys, Molybdenum Alloys of which the Aluminum Based Master Alloys segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of By Application include Iron, Titanium, Powder Metallurgical, Metal Anhydride Alloys, Superalloys, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, of which Titanium segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Master Alloys Industry are Milward Alloys Inc., CERAFLUX INDIA PVT. LTD., Belmont Metals Inc., ALUMETAL S.A., Asturiana de Aleaciones, S.A., Axayya Alloys Pvt. Ltd.,Milward Alloys, Inc., CERAFLUX INDIA PVT. LTD., Belmont Metals, Inc., KBM Affilips, Reading Alloys, Advanced Metallurgical Group, N.V., Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd., Belmont Metals, Inc., ALUMETAL S.A., Asturiana De Aleaciones, S.A.

SWOT analysis of Master Alloys Industry

Strength:

Rising demand for titanium companies

Weakness:

Slow development of Steel Industry

Opportunities:

Advancement in the Aerospace industry

Threats:

Threat from substitute

Master Alloys Industry Segmentation:

Master Alloys Industry Overview, By Alloys Type

• Vanadium Alloys

• Aluminum Based Master Alloys

• Chromium Alloys

• Copper Based Master Alloys

• Molybdenum Alloys

• Others

Master Alloys Industry Overview, By Application

• Iron

• Titanium

• Powder Metallurgical

• Metal Anhydride Alloys

• Superalloys

• Stainless Steel

• Aluminum

• Others

Master Alloys Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

