Medical Waste Management 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2021

Medical Waste Management Market by Type (Non-Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste) and by Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

This report brings a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Waste Disposal & Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Medical Waste Management Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis was valued at USD 10,861.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15,806.6 million by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The appropriate processing of waste materials generated by healthcare institutions is referred to as medical waste management. The development of medical waste management solutions has played a key role in preventing the release of toxic compounds into water and land. Opportunities for the world medical waste management market is growing rapidly. Rising concerns over employing eco-friendly and safe waste management and treatment process, the growing healthcare industry would generate more medical waste, rigid environment and safety guidelines and regulations for handling and processing of medical waste have been created across all the developed regions of the world thereby, generating opportunity for the market which is likely to drive the market in years to come.

Most of the medical waste is produced by healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Compliance to the guidelines form a considerable component of the overall hospital and medical facility management in these regions as the healthcare infrastructure of the developed world is well established. to such strict rules has urged healthcare facilities to shift their activities from on-site waste management to off-site options through contractual arrangements, in order to augment overall administrative efficiency and ensure safety.

Outsourcing of medical waste management activities ensures that highly skilled workers collect, handle, treat and dispose of the medical waste in a cost-effective way while at the same time simultaneously assuring environmental and human safety. Large hospitals and outpatient facilities are generating a large amount of medical waste. Incineration is the most common method of medical waste treatment.

Key Players contributing to the market are

Suez Environnement S.A.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co.Kg)

Republic Services, Inc.

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Market Segmentation:-

The market is segmented on the basis of

Market by Type

Hazardous

Non – Hazardous

Market by Treatment

Chemical treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Others

Market by Services

Disposal

Recycling

Collection, Transportation & Storage

Others

Market by Disposable Site

Offsite

Onsite

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:-

On the basis of geography, the world medical waste management market is contributed by North America, U.S., Europe, Germany, UK, France, Asia Pacific, China, Japan.

Developing markets of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa will be the fastest developing market in the view of the rapid infrastructure development and healthcare expenditure. Increasing awareness in these regions has also urged the governments for developing well-defined regulations for medical waste management.

