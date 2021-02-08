Messaging Security Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2027 | Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, F-Secure, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Singtel, Sophos, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated

Messaging Security Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Mode of Communication (Instant Messaging, Email Messaging); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

The market is driven by the increased need for organizations to protect email and web platforms and the confidential information.The email messaging security is projected to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period.

Rising network complexities across the globe has led to increased communication security issues. Strict compliance regulations in the North America region is boosting the demand for advanced security solutions. Besides, the countries in the Asia Pacific region offers potential growth opportunities owing to high investments in the message security infrastructure during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., F-Secure, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Inc., Singtel, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated

The messaging security market is expected to soar in the forecast period with increasing instances of cyber-attacks coupled with the growing need to protect sensitive information from malware threats. Additionally, the increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions and emerging regulatory compliance are further expected to propel the market growth. However, rising adversity of advanced security threats may hamper the growth of the messaging security market. On the other hand, demands from instant messaging providers for security solution would offer key growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global messaging security market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of communication, deployment mode, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on mode of communication, the market is segmented as instant messaging and email messaging. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, education, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET LANDSCAPE MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF COMMUNICATION MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. BARRACUDA NETWORKS, INC.

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Products and Services

13.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

13.2.1. Key Facts

13.2.2. Business Description

13.2.3. Products and Services

13.2.4. Financial Overview

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2.6. Key Developments

13.3. F-SECURE

13.3.1. Key Facts

13.3.2. Business Description

13.3.3. Products and Services

13.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6. Key Developments

13.4. MCAFEE, LLC

