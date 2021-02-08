Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands

Nowadays, phones have multiple functions including accessing internet, taking pictures, listening to music, storage devices, and others. The major factor affecting the market is the increase in adoption of smartphones, owing to features such as providing effective connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer numerous advantages over wired devices such as portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. These factors cumulatively drive the market growth and have generated a revenue of $61,370 million in 2014. The market is expected to reach $107,629 million by 2022 with a promising CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012799

The mobile phone accessories market is driven by the rise in demand for wireless accessories owing to changing customer preferences to listen to music on portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets, through music streaming platforms like YouTube and sound cloud. The demand for mobile accessories has increased due to upsurge in disposable income and rise in popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. In addition, increasing Internet penetration has boosted the online retailing platform. However, excessive use of headphones affects the hearing ability of users, thus restricting the market growth. Rapid technological advancement including implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into battery, headphones, portable speakers, charger, memory card, power bank, and others (USB cable & selfie stick). Protective case accounted for maximum revenue share in 2014 and is anticipated to consolidate its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to its benefits such as protection from wear & tear, scratches, and other damage.

Distribution channel wise, it is bifurcated into offline (multi-brand and single-brand store) and online segment. The online retail store is expected to grow with a highest growth rate due to increase in Internet penetration and popularity of social networking websites. By price range, it is segmented into premium price, mid-price, and low price.

Any queries? Inquire at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00012799

The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent respective countries. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2014 and is projected to continue to consolidate its position, owing to rise in disposable income, large population, and rapid growth of smartphone adoption.

Key players operating in the world mobile accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Senheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD company Limited, Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the world mobile accessories market, including current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of different stakeholders involved. Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022, which facilitate in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012799

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Mobile Phone Accessories Market By Product Type

Chapter 5. Mobile Phone Accessories Market By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Price Range

Chapter 7 Mobile Phone Accessories Market By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]