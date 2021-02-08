Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market will grow pervasively at 11.54% CAGR by 2027 – Airtel, Beeline, DBT Telecom FZE, DU United Arab Emirates, Mobifone, Mobile Telesystems, Mobily, MTN, Numeko Technologies, Omantel, Ooredoo, Orange, Saudi Telecom, Vodafone

The Industry Report “Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to Value and Volume, Technological Advancement, Macro Economical and Governing Factors in the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market.

Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The digital engagement of the US consumer, operator investment in the LTE and fiber network upgrades, leading R&D investments, the favorable economy as well as the business environment and lastly the large scale mobile and telecommunication media convergence are the significant factors for the growth of mobile VAS market in the region. In the US, the transformation of mobile customers from connected to digital is one of the fastest in the world.

The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world’s population would be subscribed to a mobile service. Further, the ubiquity of smartphones as well as high-speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for innovations in artificial intelligence and also leading to digital transformation. This factor would be key for driving the global mobile VAS market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003057/

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Airtel

Beeline

DBT Telecom FZE

DU United Arab Emirates

Mobifone

Mobile Telesystems

Mobily

MTN

Numeko Technologies

Omantel

Ooredoo

Orange

Saudi Telecom Group

Vodafone

The “Global Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global mobile VAS market accounted to US$ 53.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 141.35 Bn by 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market in these regions.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003057/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]