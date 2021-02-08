New Study: Automotive Foams Market to 2027 Insights Shared In a Detailed Report – Key Player Armacell, BASF SE, Rogers Corporation, Woodbridge Foam Corporation and Borealis

The Insight Partners has published a new research report on Global Automotive Foams Market sizes, upcoming industry trends and growth opportunity through 2019-2027. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers. The Automotive Foams Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Automotive foams are widely used for a variety of applications in the automotive industry including, noise, vibration, & harshness, seals, gaskets, pads, closure strips, pillar stuffers and others. These foams provide excellent acoustic/sound control and cushioning in or around door panels, windshields, instrument panels, headliners and others. Polyurethane (PU) is the widely used automotive foam for vehicle manufacturing, throughout the automotive industry.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Armacell

2. BASF SE

3. Rogers Corporation

4. Woodbridge Foam Corporation

5. Borealis AG

6. The Dow Chemical Company

7. Recticel

8. Bridgestone Corporation

9. SAINT-GOBAIN

10. FoamPartner

The global automotive foams market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the automotive foams market is segmented as, polyolefin (PO) foam, polyurethane (PU) foam, and others. Based on the application, the market is classified as, bumper system, door panels, seating, and others. On the basis of end user, the automotive foams market is categorized as, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and passenger cars.

