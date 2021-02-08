opical Pain Relief Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025
Global Topical Pain Relief Industry was valued at USD 8.248 Million in the year 2018. Global Topical Pain Relief Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2019 to reach USD 13,468 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, U.S, China and Japan are considered to be the fastest growing Industry in the coming years owning to high disposable income and growing healthcare industry.
The global topical pain relief Industry is segmented based on therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the Industry is segmented into non-opioids and opioids, of these opioids segment accounts for the largest Industry share and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of XX%.
By type, the topical pain relief Industry is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Over-the-counter pain relief segment accounted for the largest Industry share in 2018 due to easy availability and high demand of topical pain relief products by sportsperson. By distribution channel, the Industry is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores.
Major market players in Topical Pain Relief Industry are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Novartis AG, Nestlé S.A., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Topical BioMedics, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Other 9 more companies information is provided in the report.
SWOT analysis of Topical Pain Relief Industry
Strength:
Growing prevalence of arthritis and bone related health problems
Growing old age population
Weakness:
Various side effects associated by using pain relief products
Opportunities:
Growing demand in sports and athletic players
Growing awareness of online pharmacy
Threats:
Availability of alternative pain management therapies
Topical Pain Relief Industry Segmentation:
Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Therapeutic Class
• Non-Opioids
o Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)
o Methyl Salicylate
o Capsaicin
o Lidocaine
o Other Non-opioids
• Opioids
o Buprenorphine
o Fentanyl
Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Type
• Prescription Pain Relief
• Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief
Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Formulation
• Cream
• Gel
• Spray
• Patch
• Others
Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Distribution Channel
• Pharmacies & Drug Stores
• E-Commerce
• Retail & Grocery Stores
Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
