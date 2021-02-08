Pantyhose Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Spanx, Wolford Ag, Hanes Brands, Bonas, Danjiya and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Pantyhose Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Pantyhoses are close-fitting legwear covering the wearer’s body from the waist to the toes. Mostly considered to be a garment for women and girls, pantyhose appeared in the 1960s. This report is about the high waist pantyhose. This report focuses on Pantyhose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pantyhose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pantyhose in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pantyhose manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SPANX

Wolford AG

Hanes Brands

Bonas

Danjiya

Wacoal

GERBE

Fengli Group

Gold Toe

Cervin

L Brands

Aristoc

Jockey International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fishnet Pantyhose

Sheer Pantyhose

Opaque Pantyhose

Segment by Application

Supermerket & Malls

E-commerce

Others



