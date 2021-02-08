Peptide Synthes Market 2018: Set for Rapid Growth During by 2025 – Market Research

Global Peptide Synthesis Industry was valued at USD 347 Million in the year 2018. Global Peptide Synthesis Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to reach USD 532 Million by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Peptide Synthesis Industry is divided into By Product, Technology, End User and Region. Based on Product, peptide synthesis Industry has been segmented into reagents and equipment. The equipment segment has been sub-segmented into peptide synthesizers, chromatography equipment, and lyophilizers. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. Technological innovations, automation, and advancements in instruments; replacement of older equipment with new ones; increasing demand from the Asian Industry; and growing demand for synthesized peptides, are factors driving the high growth of this Industry. By Technology, the peptide synthesis Industry has been segmented into solid-phase synthesis, liquid-phase synthesis, and hybrid & recombinant technology. Solid-phase synthesis held the largest share of the peptide synthesis Industry in 2018 due to advantages such as ease of operation, easy purification, short production cycles, high-level automation, and synthesis capabilities of long peptides in small quantities of amino acids.

By End User, the global peptide synthesis Industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and academic and research institutes. The contract development and manufacturing organizations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the peptide synthesis Industry. Increasing demand for cost-effective peptide synthesis services in drug development activities and life science research is a key driver for this end-user segment.

Major market players in Peptide Synthesis Industry are Genscript Biotech, Merck KGaA, Aapptec, Bachem Holdings, Anaspec (A Subsidiary of Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.), Biotage, CEM Corporation, Gyros Protein Technologies, Advanced Chemtech, NEP (New England Peptide), and Other 8 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Peptide Synthesis Industry

Strength:

Increasing Use of Peptides in Pharmaceutical Drugs

Weakness:

Lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides

Opportunities:

Emerging Industry

Threats:

Issues Associated With the Route of Administration of Peptide Drugs

Peptide Synthesis Industry Segmentation:

Peptide Synthesis Industry Overview, By Product

• Reagents

• Equipment

Peptide Synthesis Industry Overview, By Technology

• Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

• Solution-Phase Synthesis (SPS)

• Hybrid and Recombinant Technology

Peptide Synthesis Industry Overview, By End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

• Academic and Research Institutes

Peptide Synthesis Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

