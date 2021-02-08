PH Test Strips Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025

PH Test Strips Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

The pH test strip market is witnessing significant growth. The term pH refers to the potential of hydrogen in a substance. A pH test strip refers to a compound solution or a mixture having several pH indicators that are used to detect the acidity or alkalinity of different solutions.

The pH test strips find application in various fields. It can be used to test the pH levels of bodily fluids. It is also used to test the level of hydrogen in alcohol solutions. The pH test strips also find a use for the testing of acidity or alkalinity of the soil and the pH value of the aquariums. The global pH test strips market is projected to grow by a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Division of pH Test Strips Market

The global market of pH test strips is segmented based on pH range, applications, and region.

Based on the pH range, the global market is divided into pH test strips with a pH range 0 to 14, pH test strips with a pH range 4.5 to 10, and others.

Depending on the applications, the pH strip market is fragmented into medical, scientific research, education, environmental monitoring, and other applications.

The rise in the demand for the pH test strips and the growing awareness about the importance of maintaining the optimum pH level is driving the growth of the global market. The increase in the use of strips in different industries will also propel the growth of the global market.

Geographical Segmentation of Global pH Test Strips Market

Based on the region, the global market is segmented based on the production region and consumption region.

The production regions of the global pH test strips market are United States, China, Europe, Japan, and other regions.

The consumption regions of the pH test strips market are Europe, North America, Central, and South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa region. The Europe region is further divided into Russia, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the UK. The key contributors of the North America region are Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Central and South America region includes Brazil. The Asia Pacific region encompasses India, Australia, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, China, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The important contributors of the Middle East and Africa region are South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, and GCC countries.

Leading Players of Global pH Test Strips Market

The growth and expansion of the global pH test strips market are increasing the number of players in the competitive global market. The leading players of the pH test strips market are VWR Chemicals, Philip Harris, Sigma-Aldrich, Loba Chemie, Camlab, Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Merck, and MACHEREY-NAGEL.

Key Industry Trends

Product innovations are the key industry trend followed by the leading players in the global market. The mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations between the top market players will lead to the growth and expansion of the pH test strips market in the coming years.

