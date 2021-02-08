Pipe Relining Market to 2025 – Advanced Trenchless, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, Roto-Rooter Group, SilverLining Holding Corp, Perma-Liner Industries

The pipe relining market is anticipated to reach US $10.1 billion by 2025 from US$ 7.5 billion in 2018 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The pipe relining basically refers to the task of fixing, repairing, and patching up of faulty or broken section of the pipes through non-destructive methods and approaches compared to the conventional solutions. The solution provides an effective as well as cost efficient pipe renovation solutions with minimum infrastructure changes through application of various pipe relining solutions such as cured-in-place (CPP), pull-in-place, and pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating among other methods. The solutions provide substantial cost benefits coupled with significant solution lifespan especially in underground sewers and drains especially in the urban and metro cities. Factors such as ageing drainage infrastructure along with increase in number of renovation and natural hazards have profound impact over the growth of pipe relining market. As a result, the North America region to witness a steady growth rate by region in the global pipe relining market. The South America pipe relining market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002032/

Company Profiles

Advanced Trenchless Inc.

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC

Roto-Rooter Group, Inc.

SilverLining Holding Corp

NU FLOW CORPORATE

Perma-Liner Industries LLC

RPB Inc.

SPECIALIZED PIPE TECHNOLOGIES

Pipe Restoration Solutions

Aegion Corporation

Versatile benefits of pipe relining

Factors such as rapid urbanization coupled with fast growing metro cities has boosted the infrastructure development especially in the past few decades. Subsequently significantly increasing the challenges associated with drainage and sewers repairs specifically in metro and densely populated cities. As a result, the demand for evasive and destructive repairs that require minimum changes to the existing infrastructure. Thus, the pipe relining offers an effective as well as efficient low cost alternative to the conventional drain & sewers repairs and renovation. The pipe relining solution through their low cost, durable, and long-lasting solution require minimal changes to the existing infrastructure through use of available technologies and provide seamless solutions to the existing drainage systems. As a result, the versatile benefits of the pipe relining solutions is expected to provide significant profitable opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Rise in number of ageing drainage infrastructure especially in urban areas

The increase in population coupled with growing economies have attributed in significant growth in number of densely populated cities especially among emerging economies in Asia and Africa. As a result, the demand for robust and extensive drainage system has risen in the past few years. However, the unprecedented growth in cities has profound impact over the drainage along with occurrences of natural hazards resulting in continuous maintenance and repairs of the existing drainage infrastructure. Moreover, the increase in emigrants towards popular cities and urban areas resulting substantial infrastructure development of has further added to the complexities associated with the efficient maintenances and management of ageing drainages & sewers across the majority of urban areas. As a result, the simultaneous growth in ageing drainage & sewers infrastructure is anticipated to provide numerous lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in global pipe relining market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ pipe relining market landscape are listed below-

2018: Perma-Liner introduced a new high-performance epoxy vinyl ester resin called Perma-Liner Vinyl Ester. The resin is Bisphenol-A Epoxy-based dissolved in styrene. The company presented a newest resin into their existing range of products.

2017: Nu Flo announced to support the rapid development, California headquartered Nu Flow Technologies stated its move towards the expansion of manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada. The newly constructed 38,000 square foot plant is 25% larger which contains a metal fabrication shop, research and development laboratory, painting facilities, and a chemical formulation area to address increasing demand.

2017: The Nordic Mechanical Services Ltd. a LINC contractor became a licensee of Nu Flow Technologies’ in 2016. Nordic Mechanical allowed Nu Flow to repair the pipes installing Nu Drain Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining technology.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMC00002032/

Strategic Insights

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in global pipe relining market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ pipe relining market landscape are listed below-

2018: Perma-Liner introduced a new high-performance epoxy vinyl ester resin called Perma-Liner Vinyl Ester. The resin is Bisphenol-A Epoxy-based dissolved in styrene. The company presented a newest resin into their existing range of products.

2017: Nu Flo announced to support the rapid development, California headquartered Nu Flow Technologies stated its move towards the expansion of manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada. The newly constructed 38,000 square foot plant is 25% larger which contains a metal fabrication shop, research and development laboratory, painting facilities, and a chemical formulation area to address increasing demand.

2017: The Nordic Mechanical Services Ltd. a LINC contractor became a licensee of Nu Flow Technologies’ in 2016. Nordic Mechanical allowed Nu Flow to repair the pipes installing Nu Drain Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining technology.