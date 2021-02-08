Polyurea Coatings Market Overview and Scope by 2025
Global Polyurea Coatings Industry was valued at USD 748Million in the year 2018. Global Polyurea Coatings Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to reach USD 1809 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, Canada and Mexico are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Major market players in Polyurea Coatings Industry are VersaFlex Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Rhino Linings Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nukote Coating Systems, VIP GmbH, Specialty Products Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Covestra AG, BASF SE, Duraamen Engineered Types Inc., and Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials Corporation Limited.
The polyurea coating Industry classified on the bases of type, raw material, technology, application, and region. Based on the type, the polyurea coating Industry divided into pure polyurea and hybrid polyurea. Based on application, the polyurea coating Industry divided into building & construction, industrial, transportation and landscape. Building and construction dominate the Industry compared to others because of increasing the demand for waterproof buildings.
Based on raw material, the global polyurea coating Industry divided as aromatic isocyanate and aliphatic isocyanate. Based on technology, the polyurea coating Industry divided into spraying, pouring, hand mixing of which spraying application holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is expected to grow with highest CAGR of XX% in the forecasted period
SWOT analysis of Polyurea Coatings Industry
Strength:
Growing use in end-user industry
Technological advancement
Weakness:
High R&D investment and cost
Opportunities:
Growing popularity and application
Threats:
Environmental regulations
Available substitute products
Polyurea Coatings Industry Segmentation
Polyurea Coatings Industry Overview, By Raw Material
• Aromatic Isocyanate
• Aliphatic Isocyanate
Polyurea Coatings Industry Overview, By Type
• Pure Polyurea
• Hybrid Polyurea
• By Technology
• Spraying
• Pouring
• Hand Mixing
Polyurea Coatings Industry Overview, By Application
• Building & Construction
• Transportation
• Industrial
• Landscape
Polyurea Coatings Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
