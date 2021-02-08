Prefilled Syringes Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Global Prefilled Syringes Industry was valued at USD 5.47 Billion in the year 2018. Global Prefilled Syringes Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to reach USD 10.75 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Prefilled Syringes Industry is segmented as By Material, Type, Design, and Region.

By Material, the Industry is segmented into glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes in which the glass prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest of the Industry. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high use of glass in manufacturing syringes owing to its nonreactive nature and heat and chemical resistance. On the basis of Type, it is divided into Conventional Prefilled Syringes and Safety Prefilled Syringes in which the conventional prefilled syringes account for the largest Industry share due to the increasing adoption of self-administered injectable drugs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the benefits offered by prefilled syringes over traditional vial syringe systems By Design, the Industry is segmented into Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes, Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes and Customized Prefilled Syringes in which the single chamber prefilled syringes account for the largest Industry share due to increasing adoption of self-administered parental drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Major market players in Prefilled Syringes Industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ompi, Catalent Inc., Weigao Group, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Nipro Corporation, MedPro Inc., and Other 9 more companies information is provide in the report.

SWOT analysis of Prefilled Syringes Industry

Strength:

Growing aging population

Weakness:

Product recalls

Opportunities:

Technological advancements

Implementation of needlestick legislation

Threats:

The high cost associated with R&D

Prefilled Syringes Industry Segmentation:

Prefilled Syringes Industry Overview, By Material

• Glass Prefilled Syringes

• Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Prefilled Syringes Industry Overview, By Type

• Conventional Prefilled Syringes

• Safety Prefilled Syringes

Prefilled Syringes Industry Overview, By Design

• Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

• Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

• Customized Prefilled Syringes

Prefilled Syringes Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

