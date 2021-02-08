Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market 2019 Competitor Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End-user

Respiratory tract infection (RTI) is defined as any infectious disease affecting the upper or lower respiratory tract. Upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) include the common cold, laryngitis, pharyngitis/tonsillitis, acute rhinitis, acute rhinosinusitis and acute otitis media. Lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) include acute bronchitis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia and tracheitis. Antibiotics are commonly prescribed for RTIs in adults and children in primary care.

The Respiratory tract infection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such growing incidences of the respiratory disorders, technological advancements in drug developments, and availability of low cost drugs influences the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the side effects assosciated with the drugs may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key Respiratory tract infection market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABBOTT

ASTRAZENECA, PLC

ABBVIE INC.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

PFIZER INC.

MERCK AND CO. INC

NOVARTIS AG

F. HOFFMAN LA ROCHE LTD

SANOFI

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL

The reports cover key developments in the Respiratory tract infection market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Respiratory tract infection market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Respiratory tract infection market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Respiratory tract infection market.

The global Respiratory tract infection market is segmented on the basis of drug, disease indication, distribution channel and geography. Based on drug, the market is segmented as antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS), cough suppressant, nasal decongestant, others. On the basis of disease indication, the global respiratory tract infection market is segmented into upper respiratory tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection. The distribution channel segment is further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Respiratory tract infection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Respiratory tract infection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Respiratory tract infection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Respiratory tract infection market in these regions.

