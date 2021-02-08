Soldier System Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Soldier System Industry was valued at USD 9.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Soldier System Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to reach USD 16.20 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and also considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China as well the emerging markets like Japan holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Type includes Training & Simulation, Power and Transmission, Surveillance and Target Acquisition, Communication, Navigation and Health Monitoring, Personal Protection, Respiratory Protective Equipment and Exoskeleton of which the Communication segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of End-User includes Homeland Security and Military of which Military segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Soldier System Industry are Saab AB, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Bae Systems PLC, Rockwell Collins Inc., Leonardo S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Other 8 more company’s detailed information provided in the report. Technological up-gradation to cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT analysis Soldier System Industry

Strength:

Growing amount of Soldier Innovation Programs

Weakness:

Changing Military Regulations in different regions

Opportunities:

Growing demand for enhanced soldier systems

Threats:

Decreasing mass of Soldier Systems

Soldier System Industry Segmentation:

Soldier System Industry Overview, By Type

• Training & Simulation

• Power and Transmission

• Surveillance and Target Acquisition

• Communication

• Navigation and Health Monitoring

• Personal Protection

• Respiratory Protective Equipment

• Exoskeleton

Soldier System Industry Overview, By End User

• Homeland Security

• Military

Soldier System Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

