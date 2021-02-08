Spark Plug Market Report and Industry Analysis during the Forecast Period 2019-2022 | Key Players are Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, FRAM, Enerpulse Technologie

Overview of Spark Plug Market

Spark Plug Market is estimated to reach $2,904 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2014-2022. Automobile segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of 46% in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Spark plug is an engine component, located at the top of cylinder, which delivers electric current during the combustion process to produce spark. Increase in production of gasoline and natural gas-based vehicle mostly two-wheeler and passenger cars drive the market growth. However, technical advancements to downsize automotive engines and growth in penetration of electric vehicle & electrically powered working equipment, such as mowers and saws, hinder the growth of the spark plug market. Irrespective of these challenges, increase in demand for natural gas-based vehicle and technological advancements, such as new electrode material, are expected to create numerous opportunity for the market players, thus fueling the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players profiled in the report include NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, FRAM Group IP LLC (Autolite), Enerpulse Technologie, Stitt Spark Plug, Acdelco Corporation, E3 Sparkplugs, Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., MSD Performance, Ford Motor Company, and Valeo.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Spark Plug market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY ELECTRODE MATERIAL

Copper

Iridium

Platinum

BY APPLICATION

Automobile

Marine

Industrial

Others (working equipment, brush cutters, scythes, mowers, saws)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

