Supply Chain as a Service Market 2027 Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application | Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION

A supply chain is a network between supplier and company to produce and distribute products to the final buyer. This network includes different activities, entities, resources, information, and people. Supply Chain as a Service market include logistics management, order management, and warehouse management, and other functions include vendor and supplier management.

Top Key Players: Accenture PLC, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION AG, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Significant growth of the retail industry is driven by an increase in the number of users of mobile devices and internet penetration in developing economy. These factors helps in driving the growth of global supply chain as a service market. Also, an increase in consumer expectations is expected to boost market growth.

However, security concern related to enterprise-critical information amongst the end user is the primary factor that curbs the growth of Supply Chain as a Service market. Nevertheless, integration of blockchain technology is anticipated to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of a global supply chain as a service market.

The global supply chain as a service market is segmented on the basis of components, application, and organization size and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the supply chain as a service market is segmented into solutions and services. The supply chain as a service market on the basis of the application is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others.

Based on organization size, the supply chain as a service market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The supply chain as a service market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Supply Chain as a Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The supply chain as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The reports cover key developments in the supply chain as a service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

