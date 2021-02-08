Surfactants Materials Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International and Kao Corporation

The Insight Partners has published a new research report on Global Surfactants Materials Market sizes, upcoming industry trends and growth opportunity through 2019-2027. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers. The Surfactants Materials Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Surfactants are amphiphilic molecules consisting of hydrophobic and hydrophilic parts. They function to decrease the surface or interfacial tension and stabilize the interface. Surfactants can act as detergents, wetting agents, foaming agents, emulsifiers, and dispersants as well. This enables them to be used in various industries such as household cleaning, food processing, paints and coatings, textiles among others. Certain surfactants are also used as germicide, fungicides, and insecticides.

The global surfactants market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented as cationic, anionic, nonionic, amphoteric, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as household detergent, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaner, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, food processing, paint and coating, adhesive, plastic, textile, and others.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

BASF SE

Clariant

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Kao Corporation

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

Procter & Gamble

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

