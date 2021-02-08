Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025 With Prominent Key Players- Accenture, Amdocs, Alcatel-Lucent,CERILLION, Ericsson, CSG Systems, goTransverse International, SAP, Redknee, XURA, Oracle Corporation

In the last few decades global telecom operators and Communication Service Providers (CSPâ€™s) have experienced a significant change in numbers of end-users and their varying demands. Value added and data services have emerged as one the prime revenue sources in comparison to voice communication revenues, highly growing demographics across the regions and there dynamic demands for services has boosted the telecom sector and also the need for lowering the administrative costs with optimized operational expenses (OPEX).

Telecom companies, CSPs and telco operators across the globe use numerous and advance Business Support Systems (BSS) and services that help them to achieve improved operational efficiency and capability while optimizing resources and achieving high profitability. Telecom companies have started focusing on optimizing and achieving efficient billing and revenue management processes, which will further help them to improve their profitability and gain competitive edge.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW000126225/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Amdocs, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A.,CERILLION PLC, Ericsson, CSG Systems International Inc., goTransverse International Inc., SAP SE, Redknee Inc., XURA, Oracle Corporation, Redknee, Inc., NEC Corporation, XURA , Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

One of the prime factors that are driving the global telecom billing and revenue management market include increasing mobile penetration worldwide and high growth in the subscriber base in various regions. High capital expenses (CAPEX) involved in upgrading the existing network infrastructure and establishing new one, along with complex regulatory environment are few factors hindering the global market

The global market is bifurcated into fraud management software, partner & interconnects management software, mediation software, and revenue assurance software. Furthermore, this market is divided on the basis of services into consulting services, operations services, managed services, and system integration services. On-premise, hybrid deployment and cloud based are the types of deployment model types in this market.

Presently, Asia-Pacific dominates the global telecom billing and revenue management market, due to high growth of telecom industry in the last decade and increasing data consumption trend In addition, North America and Europe wearable technology market is anticipated to be grow at a decent growth rate owing improving needs for advanced billing and revenue management solutions and services.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW000126225/discount

Table of Content

1 Table of Contents

2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Landscape

3 Global Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – Five Forces Analysis

5 Competitive Landscape

6 Global Market Analysis –By Solutions

7 Global Market Analysis – By Services

8 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Analysis – By Deployment Types

9 Global Market – Geographical Analysis

10 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market, Key Company Profiles

10.1 Accenture PLC

10.2 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

10.3 Amdocs, Inc.

10.4 CERILLION PLC

10.5 CSG Systems International, Inc.

10.6 Ericsson

10.7 goTransverse International, Inc.

10.8 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

10.9 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.10 NEC Corporation

10.11 Oracle Corporation

10.12 Redknee, Inc.

10.13 SAP SE

10.14 XURA, Inc.

11 Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW000126225/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.