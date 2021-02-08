Thermal Ceramic Market Outlook 2025 – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2025
Global Thermal Ceramic Industry was valued at USD 3.54 Billion in the year 2018. Global Thermal Ceramic Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 6.15 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and North America considered as the second largest Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Segmentation is done on the basis of Temperature Range, 650 to 1,000 æ, 1,000 to 1,400 æ, 1,400 to 1,600 æ s of which the Aluminum Based 1,000 to 1,400 æ segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of By Application include Manufacturing, Mining & Metal Processing, Power Generation and Chemical & Petrochemical, of which Mining & Metal Processing segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Major market players in Thermal Ceramic Industry are Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, RHI Magnesita, Rath, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, and YESO Insulating Products,
SWOT analysis of Thermal Ceramic Industry
Strength:
Rising demand for saving energy
Weakness:
Environmental concern for refractory recycling
Opportunities:
Enhancement in Low Bio-Persistent Materials
Threats:
Government Regulations on mining activities
Thermal Ceramic Industry Segmentation
Thermal Ceramic Industry Overview, By Temperature Range
• 650 to 1,000 æ
• 1,000 to 1,400 æ
• 1,400 to 1,600 æ
Thermal Ceramic Industry Overview, By Type
• Insulation Bricks
• Ceramic Fibers
Thermal Ceramic Industry Overview, By End-use
• Manufacturing
• Mining & Metal Processing
• Power Generation
• Chemical & Petrochemical
• Others
Thermal Ceramic Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
