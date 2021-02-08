Vertical Farming Market Outlook and Future Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2023 | Key Player are AeroFarm, FarmedHere, Illumitex, Koninklijke Philips

According to a new report titled, Vertical Farming Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global vertical farming market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2017 to 2023. The hydroponics segment contributed nearly 42% of the share in 2016.

Vertical farming is a nontraditional method to grow crops, which enables ease of harvesting, no effect of climate, high yield, minimal usage of pesticides, less area requirement, and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming, and saves nearly 200 tons of water on a daily basis.

Aeroponics, a growth mechanism of vertical farming uses mist, mixed with vital nutrients, water, and oxygen and directs it to the open roots of the plants for their growth. This growth mechanism is a closed-loop system that uses approximately 95% less water than field farming. This technique does not use pesticides in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics has the capability to produce approximately 70% more yield as compared to traditional agriculture.

The demand for vertical farming is expected to increase rapidly across the globe during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in popularity of organic food, increase in urban population, and decrease on arable land. However, high initial investments and involvement of nascent technology hamper the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

AeroFarm

FarmedHere

Illumitex, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sky Green

Everlight Electronics

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Hort Americas

Agrilution

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material

Others

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

