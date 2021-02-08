Why is the Digital Signage Market the Fastest Growing? With Leading Players like Adflow Networks, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Broadsign International, Brightsign, Nec Display, Panasonic

Digital Signage also referred as dynamic signage is a form of slivercasting in which multimedia content is displayed at public places for advertising or informational purposes. It consists of a computer or playback devices which are connected to electronic display devices (LCD, LED, etc.) to display content such as digital images, videos and information. Various hardware components are used in the installation of a digital signage, such as media players, content management server and one or more display screens. Digital signage are majorly employed in schools, libraries, medical facilities, department stores, office buildings, airports, train stations, bus stations, auto dealerships, banks, and other public venues. The benefit of digital signage is that the data to be displayed can be updated at real time. Additionally, the data can also be compressed for transmission and storage.

The increasing worldwide acceptance of digital signage due to its dynamic nature which allows the content to be updated at real time is one of the major factors driving the market globally. Furthermore, with betterment in quality and decreasing prices of displays, the use electronic displays has risen significantly, thereby propelling the global digital signage market. In addition, the improved and easy user interface of displays is expected to spur the production and adoption digital signage for different uses in various industries. Implementation of digital signage has proved to be eco-friendly as it hinders the use of paper and other non-recyclable products for displays. Additionally, with employment of LED display panels, a significant reduction in the amount of energy spent can be achieved.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00020116/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Adflow Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Broadsign International, Inc., Brightsign LLC, Nec Display Solutions Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Omnivex Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd, Planar Systems, Inc., Sharp Corporation, and Sony Corporation

The high initial investment for displays and high maintenance costs are factors that hinder the global digital signage market. Additionally, power (electricity) issues, especially at remote locations, hinders the global digital signage market. Moreover, lack of awareness about digital signage and its associated benefits in developing and under-developing nations is another factor restricting the global digital signage market.

The growing demand for high brightness displays in various industries, especially retail, hospitality, and government to attract the targeted audience has opened a wealth of opportunities for digital signage vendors across the globe. Furthermore, emerging communication technology, and touch screen technology among others are expected to significantly boost the global digital signage market during the forecast period.

The digital signage market is segmented on the basis of components as hardware (such as display, media players, projectors, etc.), software and services. The market is further classified based on display types such as LED, LCD, and OLED among others. In addition, the global digital signage market is classified based on display size into <19 inches, 19 inches to 32 inches, 32 inches to 52 inches and >52 inches. Moreover, the digital signage market is segmented basis of applications into retail, healthcare, corporate, hospitality, government, transportation, entertainment, BFSI, and education among other industries.

Geographically, the global digital signage market is segmented into five regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The increasing adoption rate of interactive displays which uses various technological capabilities such as embedded location-based maps, gesture recognition, and interactive dashboards has propelled the mature digital signage market in the U.S. and the U.K. Simultaneously, it has opened opportunities in emerging regions such as APAC & MEA.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00020116/discount

Table of Content

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Digital Signage Market Landscape

5 Digital Signage Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Digital Signage Market – Five Forces Analysis

7 Global Digital Signage Market Analysis

8 Global Digital Signage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Components

9 Global Digital Signage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Display Type

10 Global Digital Signage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Display Size

11 Global Digital Signage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Applications

12 Global Digital Signage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

13 Global Digital Signage Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Adflow Networks

13.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

13.4 Brightsign LLC

13.5 Nec Display Solutions Ltd.

13.6 Panasonic Corporation

13.7 Omnivex Corporation

13.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

13.9 LG Display Co. Ltd

13.10 Planar Systems, Inc.

13.11 Sharp Corporation

13.12 Sony Corporation

14 Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00020116/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.