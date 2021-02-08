Wood Coating Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

Global Wood Coating Industry was valued at USD 9,889 Million in the year 2018. Global Wood Coating Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 17,230 Million by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Europe Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Industry like China holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Resin includes Polyester, Polyurethane, Nitrocellulose, and Acrylic of which the Acrylic segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Technology include Solvent-borne, Water-borne, and UV-cure of which Water-Borne segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Wood Coating Industry are The Dow Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Helios Group, KAPCI Coatings, Benjamin Moore & Co., Drywood Coatings B.V., Diamond Vogel, Akzo Nobel N.V., The ICA Group, NIPPON PAINT Co. Ltd., and 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT Wood Coating Industry

Strength:

Rising Infrastructural development

Weakness:

Government Regulation in different countries

Opportunities:

Growing demand for low VOC Coatings

Threats:

High price for affordability

Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Product Type

• Shellacs

• Stains & Varnishes

• Lacquers

• Others

Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Resin

• Polyester

• Polyurethane

• Nitrocellulose

• Acrylic

• Others

Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Technology

• Solvent-borne

• Water-borne

• UV-cure

Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Application

• Decks and Cabinets

• Doors & Windows

• Furniture and fixtures

• Others

Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

