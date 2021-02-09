Air Cargo Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% led by FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa

The global air cargo market valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027.

The reports cover key developments in the Air Cargo Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Air Cargo Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Air Cargo Market in the global market.

Although global economic growth is estimated to surge in aggregate during the forecast period, this covers a broad range in regional as well as country-level performance. Economic activity in the developed economies is anticipated to grow at a similar pace as they were during the past five years, with moderate slowdowns in the US and Japan, being compensated by sturdier growth in the Eurozone. The latter is expected to support incoming demand for air cargo into Europe on the major trade lanes between North America and Asia.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001311/

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines Cargo, China Airlines, British Airways, Cargolux, ANA CARGO, and Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company among others.

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Air Cargo Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Air Cargo Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Moreover, airports is the ASEAN countries are amongst the fastest growing globally, with shifting of manufacturing facilities into the region. This shift is attributed to increasing manufacturing costs in China, and concerns related to unstable trade relations between the US and China. ASEAN economic ministers have also signed an agreement for supporting the acceleration of cross-border e-commerce among ASEAN members. With the expected growth in ASEAN air cargo market, Turkish Cargo announced addition of freighter routes to Vietnam from Europe to its flight network. For this, the company acquired three of the freighters since 2017. Southeast Asia is a promising region for the air cargo market however, there are concerns among the air cargo operators related to the bandwidth the region can deliver for freighter operations if the economies do not adequately develop their infrastructure and policies.

The report segments the global air cargo market as follows:

Global Air Cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

The Air Cargo Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001311/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com