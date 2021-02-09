Air Spring Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Continental, Firestone, Hendrickson, Wabco, AccuAir Suspension and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Air Spring Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Air Spring Market



Air springs are load-carrying rubber components constructed of a hollow rubber bellow sealed to metal plates attached at the top and bottom. Using air compression, air springs dampen shock and vibration. With a macro-economic perspective, healthy economic growth across geographies is expected to create business opportunities over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of air suspension system into passenger cars and commercial vehicles is projected to turnout as a primary factor supplementing demand for air spring. Over the past decade, sales of luxury vehicles have registered an upsurge, both in developing and developed nations, the preference for luxurious vehicles is not just limited to passenger cars, but also there has been significant demand for luxurious buses and performance trucks.

Many OEMs equip these categories with novel air suspension system and thus turn out to be consumers of air springs. The global air spring market is projected to witness increasing adoption of electronically controlled systems, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, consumption of non-electronically controlled systems is expected to remain dominant.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Firestone Industrial Products Company

Hendrickson USA

Wabco Holdings

AccuAir Suspension

Dunlop Systems and components

Mando Corp

BWI Group

Tata AutoComp Systems

VB-Airsuspension

VDL Weweler-Colaert

This report focuses on Air Spring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Spring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Air Spring in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Air Spring manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Convoluted Bellows

Rolling Lobe Bellows

Sleeve Bellows

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



