Application Container Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025
Overview of Application Container Market
According to a recent report titled, Application Container Market by Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global application container market was valued at $698 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $8,202 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.
Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper the growth of the application container market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
On-premise
Cloud Based
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
Small-& Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
IT & Telecom
Government
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Education
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
