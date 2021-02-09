Application Release Automation Market to Grow Significantly by 2019-2027 Focusing on Leading Players- Attunity, CA Technologies, Clarive, CloudBees, Datical, Flexagon, Micro Focus International, Plutora

The application release automation refers to the consistent and auditable process of application packaging and deployment or its update from development to production. Application release automation provides a model-based approach to perform critical automation tasks. It significantly reduces configuration errors and downtime, besides eliminating the need for building and maintaining custom scripts for deployment.

The application release automation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shifting focus towards improving release processes and development speed. Furthermore, a large number of applications running in the dynamic IT environment are likely to fuel market growth. However, a high dependency on the legacy process may be a significant factor in restraining market growth. Nonetheless, cloud-based platforms and advancements in the field of artificial intelligence are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the Application Release Automation Market: Attunity, CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Clarive, Inc., CloudBees, Inc., Datical, Inc., Flexagon LLC., Micro Focus International plc, Plutora, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., XebiaLabs, Inc.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The global application release automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as tool and services. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail and consumer goods and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting application release automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the application release automation market in these regions.

