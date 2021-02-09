Arrestor Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Abb, Siemens, Hubbell, Cooper, Toshiba and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Arrestor Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Arrestor Market



Arrestor is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.

This report focuses on Arrestor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arrestor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

SIEMENS

Hubbell

Cooper

TOSHIBA

MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)

Streamer

Lamco

Shreem

Ensto

GE Grid

Jingguan

China XD

Fushun Electric Porcelain

Hengda ZJ

PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester

FVA Electric Apparatus

Silver Star

Yikun Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Arrestor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Arrestor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Below 35 KV

35-110 KV

Above 110 KV

Segment by Application

Transmission Line

Substation

Distribution Line



