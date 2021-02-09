Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 – AJANTA PHARMA, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Cipla Inc, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V

Rising pipeline for new anti-malarial drugs, growing demand for artemisinin combination therapy (ACT) and increasing government initiatives are few factors propelling for the growth of the market. However, limited number of manufacturers globally acts as a hindrance for the market growth.

Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Artemether-Lumefantrine, Artesunate-Amodiaquine, Dihydroartemisinin-Piperaquine, Artesunate-Mefloquine, Artesunate-Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine, Pyronaridine-Artesunate); Distribution Channels (Retail pharmacy, Hospitals, Others) and Geography

The artemisinin combination therapy market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising demand for artemisinin combination therapy, increasing pollution related problems, the various government initiatives for malaria disease awareness. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of artemisinin combination therapy with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel and geography. The global artemisinin combination therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the artemisinin combination therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global artemisinin combination therapy market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channels. Based on type, the market is segmented as artemether-lumefantrine, Artesunate-amodiaquine, dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine, artesunate-mefloquine, artesunate-sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and pyronaridine-artesunate. On the basis of distribution channel the global artemisinin combination therapy market is classify into retail pharmacy, hospitals and others

