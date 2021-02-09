Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market : Innovations Revolutionizing the Future of Automotive Industry | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013842



Companies Covered in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Waymo

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micron Technology

Otto Motors

BMW

Tesla Inc.

Toyota

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global automotive artificial intelligence market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013842

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Hardware

Processor

Microprocessor (MPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Memory

Network

Software

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876