Automotive Body-In-White Component Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Gestamp Automicion SA, ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering, Hyundai Rotem Company

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automotive Body-In-White Component Market–Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automotive body-in-white component market is expected to reach US$ 125.61 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Within the global automotive body-in-white component market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. The automotive body-in-white component market is in line with production of automotive vehicle. Further, BIW component including chassis is estimated to register value of US$ 1,300 per vehicle globally. This number is further expected to increase in the future owing to adoption of high costs material and superior manufacturing techniques for vehicle production. Adoption of high cost material is primarily driven by stringent emission and fuel efficiency regulations globally.

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Body-In-White Component Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Body-In-White Component Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Body-In-White Component Market in the global market.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000560/

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Gestamp Automicion SA, ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering, Hyundai Rotem Company, AIDA Engineering Ltd., BENTELER International AG, Eagle Press & Equipment Co., Magna International Inc., and Martinrea International Inc.

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Automotive Body-In-White Component Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Automotive Body-In-White Component Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

This trend is more pronounced in matured economies including North America and prominent countries of Europe. Increasing use of lightweight materials in the development of electric vehicles for better efficiency on enhanced use and better mileage is also one of the major reason for the growth of the automotive body-in-white market. For this, the electric vehicles are manufactured using different materials such as steel grades range, high cost aluminium and CFRP composites.

Global Automotive Body-In-White Component – Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Steel

MS

HSS

AHSS

UHSS

Aluminium

Magnesium

CFRP

By Component Position

Structural

Inner

Exposed

By Component Type

Fenders

Closures

Shock Towers

A-Post / B-Post

Others

The Automotive Body-In-White Component Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000560/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com