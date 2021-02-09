Automotive Door Panel Market Trends to 2027 – Key Companies Faurecia SA, Grupo Antolin, HAYASHI TELEMPU, IAC Group, Kasai Kogyo and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Door panels work as an interface between the interior of the car and vehicle occupants and the door. The door panel has evolved from a simple two-part system of the latch and simple winding instrument for the closure system. Doors are currently equipped with an inner full-width panel consist of electronic windows, central locking system, and speakers. These panels usually consist of a foamed core covered with either textiles or plastics. Increased sale of automobiles, awareness around safety, and demand for premium and comfortable interior decoration of a vehicle are fueling the automotive door panel market.

A rapid rise in global automotive sales, especially in emerging economies, is the primary driver of the automotive door panel market. Additionally, a massive increase in road accident creates awareness towards safety features in automobiles, which also drives the automotive door panel market. However, high R&D cost and unstable rate of raw materials are hindering the market growth. On the other hand, increased demand for two-seater car, lightweight door panel, expanded functionality, and premium inner decor are also driving the automotive door panel market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

2. Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Coburg

3. DRaXLMAIER Group

4. DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

5. Faurecia SA

6. Grupo Antolin

7. HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION

8. IAC Group

9. Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd

10. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

The global automotive door panel market is segmented on the basis of type, material, vehicle type, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as front hinged doors, rear hinged doors, scissor doors, gullwing doors, and sliding doors. On the basis of the material the market is steel, aluminum, and plastic composites and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles. On the basis of distribution channel the market is distributed as OEM and aftermarket.

The Automotive Door Panel Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

