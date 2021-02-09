Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Predicted By Top Players Like Vodafone Automotive, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz Insurance, TomTom Telematics, Allstate Insurance, Octo Telematics, Metromile, Siera Wireless

Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018 to US$ 105.12 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Presently, insurance providers are inclined to follow either the two routes, i.e. installation of hardware devices, where devices are equipped to the policyholders’ cars or the low-priced smartphone app route. Both of these methods of tracking information have their advantages and disadvantages, however, they are not commonly exclusive. An insurance provider might want a customer to download an app and later shift to a plug-in device. To stay competitive in the market, the insurance providers need to build internal capability, i.e. significant investment and efforts are required to establish liaison with telematics service providers. Before selecting an appropriate method to track information, an insurance provider needs to make several considerations. Most of the insurance providers use on-board diagnostics systems, i.e. OBDII (black boxes or dongles). However, other providers offer smartphone apps that are easier to access and economical. Comparatively very few of the insurance providers offer both the hardware and smartphone app.

The global automotive usage based insurance market for the technology fitted is fragmented into smartphones, black box, dongles, and others. The black box segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance travelled, and time of the day or night the vehicle is in motion. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured which includes monitoring braking, and cornering. This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver. The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in invasion of privacy. This may hinder the market growth to certain extent.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Automotive Usage Based Insurance market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Retail market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

