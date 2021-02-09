Autonomous Vehicle Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2026

An autonomous vehicle is a robotic vehicle that is designed to travel between destinations without a human operator. They combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. Autonomous vehicle uses LiDAR, and RADAR sensors for its operation. Most self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on these sensors. The factors such as mobility as a service, reduction in accidents caused due to driver’s error and reduction of hazardous gas carbon dioxide) by using driverless cars, stringent government regulations regarding safety supplement the growth of the market. However, operation issues in certain types of environment, difficulties in identifying human behavior, and lack of abilities to perform in uncertain situations hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in penetration of smart cars, and favorable government regulation are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

AB VOLVO

AUTOLIV, INC.

BMW

BMW-INTEL-FCA ALLIANCE

DAIMLER AG

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GROUPE PSA

INTEL CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

RENAULT SA

RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON

TESLA, INC.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

VOLVO-AUTOLIV-ERICSSON-ZENUITY ALLIANCE

VOLKSWAGEN AG

ZENUITY AB.

The market is segmented into level of automation, component, application, and region. Based on level of automation, it is categorized into level 3, level 4, and level 5. Based on component, it is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The application segment is divided into civil, robo taxi, ride hail, ride share, self-driving truck, and self-driving bus. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global autonomous vehicle market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Level of Automation

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Civil

Robo taxi

Ride hail

Ride share

Self-driving truck

Self-driving bus.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

