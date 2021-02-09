Biometrics and Identity Management Market Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share Forecast 2025
Biometrics and Identity Management Market – 2019-2025
Report Description:
Biometric Systems are sub segmented into eye based recognition systems, voice recognition systems, face recognition system, handwritten recognition systems, hand based recognition systems, systems based on behavioural parameters, systems based on physiological parameters and other biometrics systems.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
3M Cogent
ACTAtek
Allegion
Crossmatch
ePortID
Tyco
Herta Security
Iris ID
IriTech
M2SYS Technology
NEC Corporation
SecurAX Tech
SekureID
TENBIO
WatchGuard
Market Segment by Type, covers
Fixed
Mobile
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail and Commerce
Healthcare
Enterprise
Banking and Financial Institutions
Consumer Electronics
Government
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
